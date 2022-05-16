Tony Ferguson says he would have retired if he hadn't performed "good in that first round" against Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a vicious front kick in the second round against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Despite the devastating loss, 'El Cucuy' has expressed his desire to work his way back into the win column.

However, if it wasn't for his strong performance in the first round, the 38-year-old has admitted that he would have considered hanging up his gloves.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, 'El Cucuy' discussed his loss to Chandler and claimed that he would have retired from the sport if he hadn't fared well during the first five minutes. Here's what Ferguson said:

"If I knew that I didn't have the guns to go, the will to want to go anymore... if I didn't do good in that first round, I would have called it quits. I would say, 'F*** this, I'm retiring, I'll go find something, I'll coach everybody to be at this high level.'"

Watch Tony Ferguson's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Ferguson was handed his fourth consecutive loss at UFC 274. The defeat was also the first time that 'El Cucuy' had been knocked out cold in a fight.

Tony Ferguson is open to a welterweight move

Tony Ferguson is determined to move forward and get back to his winning ways after a rough couple of years in the promotion. The former interim lightweight titleholder is also open to a move up to welterweight to regain form.

In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old revealed that he might consider going back to 170 pounds due to his struggles with the 155-pound weight cut.

"I wouldn’t mind going back up to 170. I knocked everybody out up there at 170. This cut to 155, it’s not too hard, but I lose a lot of muscle mass, man. I f***ing hate being skinny like that, I look like a little b***h, I don’t f***ing like that."

Catch Tony Ferguson's full interaction with MMA Junkie below:

Ferguson competed as a welterweight during The Ultimate Fighter: Team Lesnar vs. Team dos Santos back in 2011. 'El Cucuy' won the tournament as a welterweight, but made his UFC debut as a lightweight fighter.

During his ongoing stint in the promotion, Ferguson went on an impressive 12-fight winning streak.

