"His time has passed" - Daniel Cormier doesn't think Tony Ferguson's move to Jackson Wink MMA will help him

Tony Ferguson recently joined the famous Jason Wink MMA gym in New Mexico. However, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that a change in training facilities is not going to help turn around Ferguson's in-cage fortunes.

With his most recent loss at UFC 274, many felt that ‘El Cucuy’ would throw in the towel on his UFC career after suffering four consecutive losses. Sharing his thoughts on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, Cormier said:

“Man, this is a bit of a tough one, right? Because I tap in on him chasing down that past greatness. I just don’t know if there’s any more of that... I just believe that we all have a time, like we all have a time. And I believe that time’s gone, I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson with the camp change. I just believe his time has passed, and no camp change is going to change that.”

Check out the episode of DC & RC below:

Tony Ferguson is widely regarded as a certified legend in the world of MMA and is possibly one of the most successful underdog fighters the UFC has ever seen. With that in mind, many believe that ‘El Cucuy’ might just have a few wins left in him.

Tony Ferguson open to welterweight move post-UFC 274 loss

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffered his most brutal loss to date at UFC 274, where he was knocked out by a front kick against ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. But despite his fourth straight defeat, fan favorite ‘El Cucuy’ plans to move up to the welterweight division in his search of a rebound win.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson explained why he's considering the switch to 170 pounds:

“I wouldn’t mind going back up to 170. I knocked everybody out up there at 170. This cut to 155, it’s not too hard, but I lose a lot of muscle mass, man. I f*****g hate being skinny like that, I look like a little b***h, I don’t f*****g like that. I work my ass off to put on muscle and make sure that I eat right, and I do that. And my pops always told me, 'Anthony, wrestle at your own body weight.' And I haven’t done that for a while. What I did for the last year-and-a-half was, I just stopped everything and I just paid attention to everything other people were doing.”

Check out the interview below:

One thing to note is that Feguson did make his UFC debut as a welterweight when he won The Ultimate Fighter 13, albeit 12 years ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard