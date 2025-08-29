Tony Ferguson dismisses health concerns ahead of professional boxing debut against Salt Papi: "You guys will never see me hurt"

Tony Ferguson recently addressed concerns regarding his health ahead of his professional boxing debut. Ferguson dismissed the notion that he shouldn't be stepping into the ring and stated that he felt "phenomenal" ahead of his next fight.

Ad

Ferguson is set to face Salt Papi in his professional boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 22 this weekend. While the former UFC star is highly regarded in mixed martial arts for his incredible 12-fight win streak in the promotion, many have been concerned about his mental and physical health after he lost his last eight outings in the octagon.

Given his age and recent fighting record, many have urged 'El Cucuy' not to fight Papi out of concern for his health. However, it appears Ferguson isn't worried. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson dismissed the idea of being at risk and said:

Ad

Trending

"For the last four to five years, I've been putting things together just to get it going, and it felt the most frustrating because I never found anybody who knew MMA more than me... It was the hardest four to five years I've ever had... I never smiled; it was terrible. But you guys never saw that, and I'm glad you guys never saw that because my family never saw that. You guys will never see me injured. You guys will never see me hurt. I'll never show it, and I'll never put it on my face because you guys will just never f*cking know. That's the magic part of me."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I feel good, man. I feel excellent. I probably should be feeling miserable like half of these other motherf*ckers, but I'm not. I'm 41, halfway to 82, feel f*cking phenomenal, and this week, I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna get this finish." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Tony Ferguson addresses potential MMA comeback ahead of boxing debut

Tony Ferguson recently addressed the possibility of returning to MMA and revealed that he was open to the idea, if the right opportunities presented themselves.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in an interview, Ferguson opened up about possibly stepping into the cage again and said:

“I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks about me... The interest is there right now. It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is going to step in front of me. You could put anybody in front of me come that night. I’m going to go in there and give the best possible version of myself that I possibly can... If it interests me, I’m going to go in there, and I’m going to do it." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.