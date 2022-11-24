Who all did Tony Ferguson defeat during his iconic 12-fight win streak in the UFC?

During his monstrous 12-fight win streak in the UFC, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took out some of the biggest names in the promotion.

'El Cucuy's' 12-fight run from October 2013 to June 2019 started with a first-round submission win over Mike Rio at UFC 166. The Rio fight was Ferguson's fifth fight in the UFC.

From there, the American registered victories over Katsunori Kikuno, Danny Castillo, Abel Trujillo, Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Lando Vannata, and Rafael dos Anjos until he got the opportunity to fight for the UFC interim lightweight strap against Kevin Lee.

Despite facing some early adversity against Lee at UFC 216, 'El Cucuy' was ultimately able to submit 'The Motown Phenom' in the third round and clinch a UFC championship, albeit an interim one.

Tony Ferguson then secured stoppage wins against Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone before ultimately faltering against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 via a fifth-round TKO.

Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson, TKO (Punches), 3:39 R5Ferguson v Gaethje was a sick fight.Impeccable performance by Justin Gaethje but Tony took it beyond what is normal to take.Tony's 12-game winning streak ended, Gaethje now takes 4 in a row. Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson, TKO (Punches), 3:39 R5 Ferguson v Gaethje was a sick fight.Impeccable performance by Justin Gaethje but Tony took it beyond what is normal to take.Tony's 12-game winning streak ended, Gaethje now takes 4 in a row.#UFC249https://t.co/nyCVK82uaP

Three of his wins in his 12-fight run came via knockout, while six came via submission and three via decision. At the peak of his career, Ferguson was seen as the one to potentially dethrone lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although 'El Cucuy' is often touted as one of the best lightweights in UFC history, the Californian never fought for the undisputed belt, despite being booked multiple times for title matches.

The American currently holds a pro-MMA record of 25 wins against eight losses.

What is Tony Ferguson's longest losing streak in the UFC?

Former interim champion Tony Ferguson is currently on a five-fight skid in the UFC. The losing run is the longest of his UFC as well as his pro-MMA career. He was finished on three out of those five defeats.

Ferguson hasn't registered a single win in over two years. 'El Cucuy's' last win came against former UFC fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 238 in 2019.

Since then, Ferguson has lost to former interim champion Justin Gaethje, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, current No.4-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, and promotional legend Nate Diaz.

