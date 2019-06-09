UFC 238 Results: Doctors stop big fight due to nasty injury, major controversy over illegal punch

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 986 // 09 Jun 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Donald Cerrone and Jessica Eye.

After an unusual week of absence, UFC returned with another PPV offering which was stacked from top to bottom.

Henry Cejudo headlined the event in a Bantamweight Championship bout against Marlon Moraes while Valentina Shevchenko defended the Women's Flyweight strap against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

Tony Ferguson returned to the Octagon and took on Donald Cerrone in a mouth-watering clash that was billed as the real main event of the evening.

There were a total of 13 fights featured on the card including the Prelims and 8 of them ended in decisions. UFC 238 delivered in terms of action as there were three finishes on the main card including an epic head kick knockout.

With that being said, here are the results and highlights of UFC 238:

UFC 238 Results: Prelims

Tatiana Suarez def. Nina Ansaroff via unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28, 29-28)

Aljamain Sterling def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27. 30-27, 30-27)

Alexa Grasso def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Calvin Kattar def. Ricardo Lamas via TKO (punches) (4:06, Round 1)

Advertisement

Yan Xiaonan def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Darren Stewart def. Bevon Lewis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Eddie Wineland def. Grigory Popov via KO (punches) (4:47, Round 2)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Joanne Calderwood via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 238 Results: Main Card

#1. Tai Tuivasa (8-1-0) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (17-2-0-1) (Heavyweight)

Tuivasa vs. Ivanov

The heavyweights kicked off the main card proceedings in a fight that, uncommonly for a fight involving 265+ pounders, went the distance.

Ivanov was on the counter-attack in the first round and even managed to drop Tuivasa with a hook at one point in the round. Tuivasa missed many strikes while Ivanov kept chipping away by landing his in the exchanges.

Tuivasa got into the groove in the second round as he had Ivanov on the ropes. However, the Bulgarian Ivanov fought his way back and somehow did enough to win the round. The stand-up affair carried onto the third round as both tried to match each other blow for blow.

In the end, Ivanov had better statistics as he landed 81 of his 131 total strikes with 73 significant attacks and two successful takedowns to complement them.

Result: Blagoy Ivanov def. Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ivanov handed Tuivasa his second consecutive loss in what was a solid main card opener.

Blagoy Ivanov (+144) with HEAVY HANDS and a WIN on Tai Tuivasa!#UFC #UFC238



pic.twitter.com/mHdR7RgT35 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) June 9, 2019

Tai Tuivasa still did a shoey #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/O7gIxOVvAK — Mike Allardyce (@mikedyce) June 9, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT