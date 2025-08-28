  • home icon
  Tony Ferguson's unusual warm-up routine at open workouts ahead of boxing debut has fans baffled: "Why is he practicing MMA moves?"

Tony Ferguson's unusual warm-up routine at open workouts ahead of boxing debut has fans baffled: "Why is he practicing MMA moves?"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 28, 2025 06:23 GMT
Fans react to Tony Ferguson
Fans react to Tony Ferguson's training clip. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Tony Ferguson demonstrating a variety of skills at open workouts prior to his boxing debut. While some enjoyed the former UFC star's warm-up routine, others questioned his chances inside the squared circle.

Ferguson is set to face Salt Papi in a middleweight bout in the co-main event of Misfits 22, billed as 'Ring of Thrones.' The boxing card will take place on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester. During Wednesday's open workouts, the former interim lightweight champion chose to display WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The People's Elbow' rather than the normal boxing drills. He then followed up with kicks and knees inside the boxing ring.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Why is he practicing MMA moves? it's a boxing match''

Another stated:

''Tony still hitting those Matrix moves but Salt Papi ain't a training dummy. From 8 straight UFC L's to boxing debut, my guy needs way less spinning and way more hands. Those knee slides won't save you in the square circle''
Other fans wrote:

''He got this!!''
''Bro SHOULD NOT be fighting in any way shape or form anymore. Bro's an absolute legend but is about to get finished by an amateur boxer at that. All respect to Salt Papi but he isn’t on the level Tony use to be….. it’s gonna be ugly man.''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Tony Ferguson issues strong response to his critics

Following his departure from the UFC after an eight-fight skid, Tony Ferguson was scheduled to face Dillon Danis in an MMA bout at GFL 1 on May 24. However, their fight was cancelled due to lack of funds. 'El Cucuy' is now prepared to face Salt Papi in a boxing matchup this Saturday.

Ahead of his combat sports return, Ferguson spoke to MMA Fighting and said he is ready to fight anyone, regardless of age:

''I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks about me. '[Is] Tony Ferguson in his prime?’ I don’t give a f*ck. The interest is there right now. It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is going to step in front of me. You could put anybody in front of me come that night. I’m going to go in there and give the best possible version of myself.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

