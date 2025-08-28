Tony Ferguson's unusual warm-up routine at open workouts ahead of boxing debut has fans baffled: "Why is he practicing MMA moves?"

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Tony Ferguson demonstrating a variety of skills at open workouts prior to his boxing debut. While some enjoyed the former UFC star's warm-up routine, others questioned his chances inside the squared circle.Ferguson is set to face Salt Papi in a middleweight bout in the co-main event of Misfits 22, billed as 'Ring of Thrones.' The boxing card will take place on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester. During Wednesday's open workouts, the former interim lightweight champion chose to display WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The People's Elbow' rather than the normal boxing drills. He then followed up with kicks and knees inside the boxing ring.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Why is he practicing MMA moves? it's a boxing match''Another stated:''Tony still hitting those Matrix moves but Salt Papi ain't a training dummy. From 8 straight UFC L's to boxing debut, my guy needs way less spinning and way more hands. Those knee slides won't save you in the square circle''Other fans wrote:''He got this!!''''Bro SHOULD NOT be fighting in any way shape or form anymore. Bro's an absolute legend but is about to get finished by an amateur boxer at that. All respect to Salt Papi but he isn’t on the level Tony use to be….. it’s gonna be ugly man.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]Tony Ferguson issues strong response to his criticsFollowing his departure from the UFC after an eight-fight skid, Tony Ferguson was scheduled to face Dillon Danis in an MMA bout at GFL 1 on May 24. However, their fight was cancelled due to lack of funds. 'El Cucuy' is now prepared to face Salt Papi in a boxing matchup this Saturday.Ahead of his combat sports return, Ferguson spoke to MMA Fighting and said he is ready to fight anyone, regardless of age:''I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks about me. '[Is] Tony Ferguson in his prime?’ I don’t give a f*ck. The interest is there right now. It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is going to step in front of me. You could put anybody in front of me come that night. I’m going to go in there and give the best possible version of myself.''