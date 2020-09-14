Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier still willing to fight each other despite UFC canceling the bout

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 10, Dana White confirmed that his promotion has seemingly moved on from the lightweight clash between the two former champions in Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. The UFC President claimed that his current plan is to find a new opponent for El Cucuy after failing to reach a deal with Poirier.

With the exciting lightweight fight being called-off, former interim 155 champ Tony Ferguson took to Twitter and vouched for his opponent, and asked the UFC to pay the desired amount to Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier still willing to fight each other

While it was recently confirmed by Dana White that the UFC is moving on from the reported Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson fight, El Cucuy himself has vouched for his next potential opponent to earn a bigger paycheck.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Ferguson wrote that the hardcore and casual fans deserve to see a fight between him and The Diamond, as they deserve a good fight between the two.

Here is what Tony Ferguson tweeted out:

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Dustin Poirier wrote that he's willing to throw it down with Ferguson and also added a classic "Tony Ferguson the type of guy" joke along with it. The Diamond wrote that El Cucuy is the type of guy who would manage his opponent and get him to sign a contract.

Poirier's response:

Tony's the type of guy who would manage his opponent and get him a new contract for the fight to happen. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 14, 2020

As things stand, it is yet to be unknown what plans the UFC has in store for both Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, and if the two men will indeed throw it down or not. The former interim lightweight champions were reportedly scheduled for a fight at UFC 254 in the co-main event slot of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje undercard. The fight will mark Ferguson's return to the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Gaethje at UFC 249, whereas, Poirier outclassed Dan Hooker in their explosive lightweight clash in what was The Diamond's last fight to date.