"Tony Ferguson is impossible" - Li Jingliang reveals why he was "shocked" upon being offered a fight against 'El Cucuy'

Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang being signed for UFC 279 shook up the MMA world with the latter party discussing the matchup with the media.

Ferguson is a former UFC interim lightweight world titleholder. He ended up on a four-fight losing skid in the weight division and is now moving up to 170-pounds. He clashes with Jingliang, who is currently the #14 ranked contender in the UFC's welterweight division.

Speaking recently with Ariel Helwani, though a translator, on The MMA Hour, Li Jingliang discussed several subjects. He talked about training with the US at the former Sanford MMA (now Kill Cliff FC). He also discussed Nate Diaz fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the main event on this looming pay-per-view card, and more.

When asked about his reaction to getting this Tony Ferguson fight offer, Jingliang said:

"I was shocked. I was like, 'wow! Tony Ferguson?' My first reaction was, 'UFC wants me to cut down to 155 (pounds)? Why? What? Tony Ferguson is impossible.' I was shocked it was a huge surprise to me."

Jingliang rebounded from losing to the aforementioned Chimaev at UFC 267 with a rear-naked choke. He did so with a second-round stoppage win on July 16 over Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island.

Tony Ferguson and other title contenders who changed divisions

Tony Ferguson will be returning to the division where he won the TUF championship. He won season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter over a decade ago in June 2011.

Switching weight classes after a bit of rough luck to get a fresh coat of paint on the career is not an anomaly in mixed martial arts.

Chael Sonnen pivoted towards 205 pounds after a pair of world title bids at 185 pounds versus Anderson Silva fell short. 'The American Gangster' inserted himself right into a UFC light heavyweight world title shot against Jon Jones. He kept plying his trade in that division thereafter in his UFC run.

Darren Till previously contended for the UFC welterweight world title but navigated a move to 185 pounds relatively soon after that did not pan out. Till has since become a ranked UFC middleweight (currently at #9 in the division) and has seemingly found a comfortable home for himself.

Kenny Florian contended for the UFC lightweight world title on a pair of occasions. He lost to both Sean Sherk and BJ Penn at UFC 64 and UFC 101 respectively.

Florain then made the cut to featherweight after losing a lightweight title elimiantor to Gray Maynard. He earned a crack at the UFC 145 pound title where he lost to Jose Aldo.

