Tony Ferguson gets emotional surprise from Paddy Pimblett in wholesome street interview after Misfits 22 win

Tony Ferguson recently received a heartfelt message from Paddy Pimblett after his win over Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22 last weekend. Ferguson was giving a street interview to some youngsters in Manchester when they surprised the UFC icon with a video recorded by 'The Baddy' congratulating him on his win.Ferguson made his highly anticipated return to action with his professional boxing debut against Papi at Misfits Boxing 22 in an MFB interim middleweight title fight. While many were concerned about Ferguson getting hurt, 'El Cucuy' secured a third-round knockout to become the promotion's interim middleweight champion.In a clip shared by @acdmma_ via an X post, Ferguson can be seen talking to some kids when he was shown Pimblett's video message. Pimblett can be heard saying:&quot;Mate, love to see you getting your hand raised... Hopefully, you get a few more of these boxing fights. A few more wins, lots of money in the bank.&quot;As the video played out, Ferguson responded:&quot;Ahh, Paddy... That’s my guy right there. Tell him I said hello, that’s awesome, and good luck in your next future, buddy. Appreciate you, love you.&quot;Tony Ferguson talks first combat sports win since 2019 after Misfits Boxing 22 eventAfter his knockout win over Salt Papi, Tony Ferguson shared his thoughts on the victory and opened up about how it felt to get his hand raised after nearly five years.Speaking to Seconds Out in a post-fight interview, Ferguson explained his relief and said:&quot;I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you're talking about years of not being happy. Not because of the loss, just because of not being happy. This is something that I always wanted to do: throw on some boxing gloves and just throw some leather. Tonight was the perfect example of that, and get rid of the nerves and get that first victory out of the way.&quot;He continued:&quot;I needed one victory to get me back into where I need to be, which is killer mode, and to bring that confidence, so I'm able to understand who the f*ck I am. For a long time, when the pandemic hit, I don't know what the f*ck happened. Everything broke outside of there, and I had to bring force, and it took a lot of pressure. I have no pressure on me now. I left it all inside that ring. I'm going to go back to the drawing board, listen to my coaches, and figure sh*t out.&quot;