Tony Ferguson gets honest about potential Dillon Danis fight, issues update on GFL's future: "I'm in contact with the commission" 

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson recently opened up about his much-anticipated fight against Dillon Danis at the Global Fight League (GFL).

Ferguson and Danis were scheduled to lock horns in May during GFL's inaugural event series. However, the promotion had to cancel said events due to supposed financial constraints.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'El Cucuy' reassured fans, hinting at a potential re-scheduled fight against Danis with no official date. He said:

"I'm in contact with the commission. I can't say too much with some things. I'm being offered a lot of grappling matches, everybody wants to see me compete. I'm 41 years old but I feel like I'm 20-something f****** years old, doing sprints, keeping up and beating all these young f******."

He continued:

"When that time comes, when they meet me on the mat, the interest has to always be there. If the interest isn't there, why the f*** do I wanna do it anyway? I wanna compete against [Danis]. With GFL, I'm telling you, it's not over. It takes f****** time. If I have to carry a f****** promotion, I'll do it motherf******."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

Tony Ferguson praises Paddy Pimblett's career trajectory

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett fought at UFC 296, where the Brit emerged victorious via unanimous decision, extending his winning streak to seven consecutive wins. Meanwhile, 'El Cucuy' was considered to be at the tail end of his career, suffering consecutive losses in the promotion.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Ferguson praised Pimblett for his achievements, stating:

"I believe the athletes that I fight, they've always had a bright future otherwise [the UFC] wouldn't have made that matchmaking. And secondly, I think that [Pimblett] has the opportunity, he's got a lot of fuel for the fire to be able to get the training done. I think the more structure that he keeps everything the way he has been, listens to his coaches, I think the kid has a bright future in this sport. I think he's doing a great thing. I never hated on the kid."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (1:28):

