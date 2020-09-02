Tony Ferguson has an interesting offer for Brock Lesnar if he is to return to the UFC

The world of professional wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts has been buzzing ever since the news of Brock Lesnar being a free agent broke out. Speculations have already begun in regards to a potential UFC return for the former heavyweight champion, while Bellator MMA also remains interested in picking-up the former WWE Champion.

If Brock Lesnar is to return to the UFC after all, there is only one fight that makes sense for him at the moment and that is a clash against Jon Jones, who recently announced his move up to the heavyweight division. While there is no confirmation of Brock Lesnar possibly returning to the Octagon for the Jon Jones fight, The Beast Incarnate did receive an interesting offer from Tony Ferguson himself.

In response to the news of Brock Lesnar being a free agent, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones claimed on Twitter, stating that he is ready to beat up Lesnar. The tweet caught the attention of UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson.

El Cucuy took to social media and replied to Jones' tweet while speaking against the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion himself and claiming that he is willing to help the former Lesnar in his training camp against Bones. Ferguson also added that he would love train side by side with Brock Lesnar, like old times. Ferguson's tweet can be seen at this link.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

As things stand, it is unexpected of Brock Lesnar to make a return to the UFC, even if its for a dream fight against Jon Jones. Lesnar is expected to continue his run in the pro wrestling business and is likely to re-sign with WWE, as the company would prefer having their biggest star return, but only after WWE is once again allowed to run shows with audience in the arenas.

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in WWE and in the pro wrestling history, in general, and the former WWE Champion still has a lot to offer, considering the fact that he is only edging closer to his mid-40s.