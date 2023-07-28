Tony Ferguson maintains stone-faced silence despite Bobby Green's fiery provocation at UFC 291 presser - 'You're blind, take them sunglasses off'

Tony Ferguson recently adopted a stoic stance at the UFC 291 pre-fight press conference and refused to acknowledge Bobby Green's ardent taunting. 'El Cucuy' is booked to fight 'King' in a lightweight barnburner at UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Though their interactions leading up to the fight appeared friendly, tensions arose when Ferguson claimed that a recent Father's Day texting exchange with Green resulted in a tense confrontation. According to Ferguson, Green seemed "deathly" afraid when they came face-to-face.

At the recent UFC 291 pre-fight presser, Bobby Green addressed the statements and rebuked Tony Ferguson for making such claims. Speaking angrily, he said:

"I don't know what he's talking about, confusion or fear? He said he saw fear in my eyes, you better look again."

When Tony Ferguson was asked if he actually believes Green was scared, 'El Cucuy' stoically confirmed with a single word - "Yes."

'King' wasn't happy about the response and aggressively retorted:

"Get the f**k out of here. You're blind. You need to take those goddamn sunglasses off before you trip over a cord."

Ferguson remained notably aloof throughout the presser and refrained from making any dramatic moves or statements. He acknowledged Green as a good fighter, but affirmed that he wasn't there 'to entertain', but 'to fight.'

Watch the full presser below:

Tony Ferguson at UFC 291: Justin Gaethje dismisses claims that he caused 'El Cucuy's downfall

Tony Ferguson is undoubtedly among the most well-known fighters in the UFC and is widely known as a fan-favorite lightweight contender.

'El Cucuy' cemented his spot in UFC history after putting together an incredible 12-fight win streak at the peak of his career. His streak saw him beat world-class opponents like Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael Dos Anjos.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner in 2011

12-fight UFC win streak from 2013 to 2019

Interim UFC lightweight champion from 2017 to 2018



Tony Ferguson’s place as an all-time great has already been secured. The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner in 201112-fight UFC win streak from 2013 to 2019Interim UFC lightweight champion from 2017 to 2018Tony Ferguson’s place as an all-time great has already been secured. pic.twitter.com/nF83ZEsoj4

In May 2020, Ferguson was brutally defeated in an interim lightweight title fight by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. The Californian took a lot of damage over five harsh rounds, and many fans consider that loss as the reason behind his recent drop in form.

'El Cucuy' is currently on a dismal five-fight losing slide, last tasting victory against Cerrone in July 2019.

At the recent UFC 291 media day, Gaethje rubbished claims of him causing Ferguson's decline. He said:

"For one, I think he’s crazy enough for that not even to be a possibility. I think we play a rough game. It’s so unforgiving. I think he won the first round against Michael Chandler... You have to work hard to get it back. But he’s a fighter, through and through. I’ve got nothing but respect for him."