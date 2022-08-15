"We had a blast working together" - 'Jackson Wink' MMA coach describes Tony Ferguson's training at the legendary gym and talks about Tony's potential move to Jackson Wink MMA

Tony Ferguson temporarily moved to Jackson Wink MMA with hopes of turning around his fighting career. Ferguson has lost four straight fights at lightweight although they have come against elite opponents. With that said, Jackson Wink MMA coach Brandon Gibson has praised 'El Cucuy' for being a humble student, which could be needed for him to flip the script.

Ferguson is known for his wild training videos, leading some to believe he could be hard to teach. Yet, Gibson joined James Lynch for an interview and had many great things to say about working with 'El Cucuy.' Gibson praised Tony's work ethic and dedication while acknowledging his knowledge of the sport of MMA. Gibson said:

"We had a blast working together... It was cool because he's such a veteran, such a great champ, and for him to not only be a very open student but to also share so much knowledge with the rest of the team was really cool to see. Man, I can't say enough good things about Tony. He was humble, he was hardworking, he was dedicated, and just very open to ideas. It was a lot of fun working with Tony this past week."

Gibson clarified that Ferguson was only there for a week, but they would love to have him back. Something certainly needs to change for 'El Cucuy,' and a full-time move to Jackson Wink MMA could be it.

Watch Brandon Gibson discuss Tony Ferguson below:

Tony Ferguson could help improve Jackson Wink MMA's questionable reputation

Jackson Wink MMA has worked with a handful of elite fighters over the years, but superstars leaving in the past have given the gym an unseemly reputation.

Jon Jones was the star of the gym before being kicked off the team in 2021.

Meanwhile, Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone have left Jackson Wink in the past with negative things to say about the gym. Both fighters felt like the coaches didn't have their backs, leading to their decision to leave.

With that said, Jackson Wink has had positive relationships with many fighters, including Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, Da'mon Blackshear, and more. If the gym can turn Ferguson's career around, it could help clear their name.

