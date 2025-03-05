Tony Ferguson responds after Michael Chandler shares Joe Rogan's praise of brutal UFC 274 head-kick KO

Tony Ferguson recently reacted after Michael Chandler shared an old video of UFC commentator Joe Rogan flaunting ‘Iron's’ head-kick knockout of ‘El Cucuy’ at UFC 274.

Ad

The brutal front kick came in 2022 at UFC 274. In the opening minute of the second round, Chandler landed the shot to Ferguson’s chin, leaving the former interim champ unconscious.

During episode #2074 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC Commentator showcased and discussed Chandler’s brutal knockout victory over Ferguson, heaping praise on the 38-year-old’s muscle and power.

Chandler shared the clip from the podcast on X. The post quickly went viral, garnering reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

This post caught the attention of Ferguson, who responded to Chandler by simply writing:

“I’ll see you around Mikey.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, Ferguson left the UFC and joined a new promotion, the Global Fight League.

Meanwhile, Chandler is set to go to war against rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in the co-main event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

John McCarthy blasts Michael Chandler’s performance and compares ‘Iron's’ career to Tony Ferguson’s decline

Michael Chandler, since his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, has not secured another win. He recently suffered a loss to Charles Oliveira in their rematch at UFC 309. The Brazilian dominated the fight and secured a unanimous victory.

Ad

This marked Chandler’s fourth loss in his last five UFC outings. Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy criticized the American’s recent performance against Oliveira and compared his career trajectory to Tony Ferguson’s downward spiral of an eight-fight losing streak, stating:

"Michael Chandler has hit Tony Ferguson status – just being honest … absolutely. Who’s he going to beat? He looked slow. You cannot look slow in the lightweight division. You’re going to die, and he got outwrestled by a jiu-jitsu guy."

Ad

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (20:40):

Now that Chandler is backed against the wall, he needs to secure a dominant victory against Paddy Pimblett to get back into the title picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.