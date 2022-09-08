"We're just waiting for Khabib's fat a**"- Tony Ferguson talks about a potential TUF season against Khabib Nurmagomedov

While fulfilling his media obligations ahead of his clash at UFC 279 this weekend, Tony Ferguson spoke about coaching 'The Ultimate Fighter.' Tony claimed that he's waiting on Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC gave the pair the "green light" to coach their own season.

'El Cucuy' has been embroiled in a long-term feud with 'The Eagle.' After having their scheduled bout fall through an unbelievable five times, the fight never came to fruition. Arguments between the two fan bases on who would win persist, but with their unique fighting style, it's impossible to ever know who'd have won.

Tony Ferguson shed some light on why there hasn't been an official announcement about him coaching a TUF season next to his rival, insisting that Khabib Nurmagomedov is at fault for the stalled negotiations.

"We got the green light, we're waiting on Khabib's fat a**... We're waiting on fat heads fat a** and I'm gonna be real with it, we got the green light from the brass, [we] went and talked to them. We got the green light from his coach, we got the green light from his agent... The reality [is] we're just waiting for Khabib's fat a**, so he's the one that's scared. Regardless if it's a fight [between us] or not, we'll go and coach and I'm sure we'll make it entertaining."

If the two did host a season of the popular fight series, it would without a doubt be one of the biggest in the history of the show. Khabib is one of the biggest names to ever compete in the sport. Alongside Ferguson (a former TUF champion) and his unique personality, it could be the best-ever season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Check out what 'El Cucuy' said about any potential season of TUF in the video below.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Tony Ferguson if they coach TUF?

Following his third successful defense of his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje on October 24, 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his immediate retirement from the sport.

HIs father passing away, alongside a promise he made to his mother, were key factors in why the 33-year-old decided to hang up the gloves. The unbeaten star will go down as one of the greatest to ever compete inside the octagon.

While it would be the perfect ending for fans to finally witness the Khabib vs. Ferguson super-fight, it remains extremely unlikely. Only time will tell whether or not Ferguson can coax Khabib out of retirement to coach against him on the popular reality show.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT ‍♂️ Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1 -Champ 🪄-CSO- # WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill‍♂️Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1-Champ 🪄-CSO-# WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1 🍮 -Champ 🪄-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/deO16oYipx

