Tony Ferguson sends warnings to Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Tony Ferguson made it clear that he is willing to offer his services for either the UFC 255 main event or the UFC 256 main event.

During the same conversation on Helwani's MMA show, El Cucuy, who is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje, sent warnings to The Highlight and his next Octagon opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson warns both Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov

The upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view will mark Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon for the first time since he defeated Dustin Poirier to retain his 155-lb strap in Abu Dhabi.

A tough contender in the form of Justin Gaethje standing in The Eagle's path, and one man who will also keep his eyes on the upcoming lightweight title fight is Tony Ferguson.

The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion sent a warning to The Highlight, who not only ended the former's winning streak but also earned his place as Nurmagomedov's next opponent.

El Cucuy had a message for the reigning champion as well. (H/T: BJ Penn)

Justin Gaethje, you’re f*****g welcome (that) you have a belt, son. I’m gonna tell you (to) go get my belt, cause that ass gonna get f****g whipped. And, I’m coming for it. So both you and f****g fathead, this is a message for both you f****g knuckleheads. My mat, my f*****g time.”- Tony Ferguson said to ESPN.

UFC 254 is scheduled for October 24 and will be headlined by Justin Gaethje, who will be getting his shot at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC has lined up Michael Chandler, who will act as a replacement in case either of the two headliners fail to make it for the fight.

The undercard will also feature the likes of Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Cynthia Calvillo, Ion Cutelaba and Walt Harris. Many notable UFC fighters will take center stage at the Flash Forum in Yas Island.