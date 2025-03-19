Tony Ferguson shares intense workout clip ahead of Dillon Danis fight and GFL debut: "Got Hands?"

Tony Ferguson seems quite excited about his looming promotional debut with the Global Fight League, as evidenced by the glimpses he's giving into his training on social media.

Ferguson prepares to take on Dillon Danis inside the GFL cage, and the former UFC vet aims to snap an eight-fight losing skid while simultaneously handing Danis his first loss in MMA.

This also marks Ferguson's first fight outside of the octagon in several years, with his UFC journey beginning in February 2011 on The Ultimate Fighter Season 13 and wrapping up in August 2024 after a setback against Michael Chiesa.

Ferguson took to his personal X page to post footage of himself working the speed bag. The former UFC interim lightweight champion wrote:

"'Got Hands?' The Man, The Myth, The Legend Says: *ahem* 'Don't Be A Whiny B***h' - Champ Peek-A-Boo- CSO- #WhatsAfterLegendary??!? #MythicMF'as @mmagfl First Fight May 11. Team LA #teamelcucuy Champ S**t Only TM."

Check out the footage that Tony Ferguson posted ahead of his GFL debut below:

Tony Ferguson reflects on difficult UFC departure

Tony Ferguson is evidently excited about his new path in the GFL that lies ahead, but leaving the UFC after such a lengthy, decorated tenure was an emotional period for him.

Ferguson spent nearly 14 years in an organization that saw him become the tournament champion for the aforementioned TUF 13 season he was on.

'El Cucuy' eventually embarked on a 12-fight win streak that saw him capture the. interim belt at 155 pounds against Kevin Lee before his stretch of bad results he is currently on.

The 41-year-old spoke about his UFC exit during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show:

"I have to tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff, I put it into bags, and it was the hardest f***ing thing I had to do. It was a couple of days where it took time for me to be able to adjust. I put everything in big storage bags and I was ready to move on.

"I went into The Ultimate Fighter with the purpose of winning a fat cheque so I can help my family out, my grandma and everything, and I ended up getting a contract. So this whole entire process has never been a disappointment."

See the full interview below:

