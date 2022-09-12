"I'm already going back to school"- Tony Ferguson talks about him going to study business at Harvard University in the near future

Tony Ferguson has asserted that he's "going back to school." The former interim UFC lightweight (155-pound) champion revealed that he aims to study business at Harvard University. Additionally, 'El Cucuy' suggested that he's also looking to get his PET [Physical Education Training] certification.

Ferguson is coming off a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke) loss against Nate Diaz in a welterweight (170-pound) bout that headlined UFC 279 on September 10.

During the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Ferguson was asked what else he could do in the sport of MMA after he was done competing. The 38-year-old responded by stating:

"I'm already going back to school for business in Harvard in about a month; in a couple weeks, actually. So, I kept my word. I'm keeping my word. So, you guys are like, 'Well, he's going to go back to school. Yeah, right?' No, I'm going back to school; going for my business credentials from Harvard."

"My buddy Lloyd and Vitor Belfort, they're helping me with that. And after that, I'm going to go back to school and get my PET [Physical Education Training]."

Furthermore, Tony Ferguson emphasized that he plans to continue his fighting career and studies simultaneously. The MMA legend opined that it'd be akin to returning to school while already in college and competing in wrestling.

Watch Ferguson discuss the topic at 0:54 in the video below:

Tony Ferguson addresses his submission loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 279

While Nate Diaz isn't expected to re-sign with the UFC in the immediate future, the consensus is that Tony Ferguson will continue fighting for the organization. That said, Ferguson has emphasized that he'll need to make a few changes before his next octagon appearance. He's currently on a five-fight losing streak.

Harking back to the UFC 279 matchup, Ferguson alluded to the fact that Diaz was originally scheduled to face wrestling wizard Khamzat Chimaev at the event. However, the last-minute reshuffling of the UFC 279 fight card ended with Diaz and Ferguson having to fight one another.

Tony Ferguson pointed out that Nate Diaz specifically sharpened his guillotine choke skills throughout his fight camp to counter Khamzat Chimaev's takedowns. Resultantly, when Ferguson shot for a takedown on Diaz, he swiftly locked up the choke and submitted him.

Moreover, having trained at the world-renowned Jackson Wink MMA gym ahead of his UFC 279 fight, 'El Cucuy' reassured his fans that his overall MMA skill-set is gradually evolving. Noting that he should've kept the fight against Diaz standing, Ferguson said:

"It's just some adjustments, man. This is a new game for me. It's mixing it up; putting the MMA together."

Watch Ferguson's assessment at 3:00 in the video below:

