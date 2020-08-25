Tony Ferguson teases his next fight; potential opponent revealed?

This past May at UFC 249, Tony Ferguson suffered his first defeat in 8 years. A dominant force of the Lightweight division, Tony Ferguson was finally supposed to meet with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title in a fight that was canceled four times before.

As it turned out, the fifth time wasn't the charm and the COVID-19 pandemic played the spoils before Justin Gaethje replaced Nurmagomedov and upset Tony Ferguson to capture the Lightweight Championship.

Tony Ferguson isn't exactly in the back of the line and could still be just one fight away from another title shot. Dustin Poirier previously teased facing Tony Ferguson and Dana White seemed to add fuel to the fire by stating that the UFC has an opponent lined up for El Cucuy and said that it's "probably" going to be against Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson reacted to it on Instagram and said, "Fight news":

Dustin Poirier even tweeted out yesterday with a photo from his training camp saying, "2 months away?":

Damon Martin of MMAFighting put out a tweet stating that the deal isn't done yet, but October is when it's being targeted:

Dana White says Tony Ferguson's next fight will "probably" be Dustin Poirier.



I can add that talks have been initiated but last I heard, a deal isn't done just yet. Sounds like October. #UFCVegas7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 23, 2020

Will Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier be a PPV three-rounder or a Fight Night main event?

Logically speaking, the fight between Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier should ideally be a 5-rounder to sell better. However, they're not going to get a PPV main event slot, so a Fight Night main event would be logical.

October could be one of the most stacked months in UFC history, with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje already confirmed, we could also see Brian Ortega and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung face off on October 17th. Either way, Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier is an exciting direction to potentially determine Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje's next opponent.

Dustin Poirier recently returned to the win column this year after an emphatic unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker. It was a great comeback after his previous fight saw him lose by submission to reigning Lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.