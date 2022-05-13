"That sh** gives me unparalleled confidence" - Tony Ferguson thrilled knowing 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson watched him compete

It looks like 'The Rock' took notice not only of Michael Chandler’s electrifying promo but also watched the lightweight scrap that ended with Tony Ferguson getting knocked out in the second round via a front leg-kick.

Ferguson took to Twitter to reply to the clip of Dwayne Johnson watching his fight against Michael Chandler:

“The⚡️Energy” knowing @TheRock watches our fights 📈 That shit gives me unparalleled confidence to get my self swole (that’s Latin for👊😎handsome) & make sure that shit don’t happen again. I’ll be🏈ready 💯 Great 1st round, but all rounds need to be great- Champ 👨‍🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽

Below is the post with Ferguson's response to Dwayne Johnson's original tweet with the video:

This came as a surprise as Dwayne Johnson previously praised Michael Chandler for his promo skills showcased during the post-fight interview, where he challenged the winner of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and even Conor McGregor:

Check out Dwayne Johnson praising Michael Chandler in his tweet below:

What an INCREDIBLE KO from 🏾 🏾 🏾

And on top of that just delivered a truly electrifying promo that already sold tickets to his next fight, that’s not even booked yet.

Tony Ferguson walking tall out of UFC 274 affair

It looks like despite suffering a knockout loss to Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson recuperated well and walked out of the arena on his own legs.

After he shared a video of Dwayne Johnson watching his fight against Michael Chandler, ‘El Cucuy” shared another one with him walking out of the arena.

The following caption was attached to the clip:

“Walking🎬Tall” -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽# UFC👣274”

In the video, we can see Tony Ferguson leaving the Footprint Center in Arizona despite being knocked out in devastating manner by Michael Chandler in the second round.

Watch Ferguson walk out of the Footprint Arena in the video below:

In his post-match comments, Mike Chandler detailed how it felt when his right foot made contact with Ferguson’s chin. During his conversation with Fox Sports’ Duncan McKenzie-McHarg, he said:

"Interesting. You know, it's kind of like the sweet spot of the bat. Most of the time, when you land those big punches or that big toe kick, it doesn't feel like a loud thud or a hard thud, it just kind of landed."

Watch Michael Chandler’s full interview with Fox Sports in the video below:

