“Too hot to handle” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant’s latest photoshoot has MMA fans going wild

Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant recently had her followers and MMA fans in a frenzy after releasing her latest photoshoot.

VanZant has achieved a great deal of fame throughout her combat sports career, which included stints with the UFC and BKFC, and even with her brief tenure with All Elite Wrestling. She was clearly thrilled with the results of her latest photoshoot with photographer Eric Coleman as she posted a compilation video featuring some of the highlights of her photoshoot on her Instagram account.

She wrote:

"When with @ericcoleman at @1000palmshideout"

'12 Gauge's comments section was flooded with messages from fans complimenting her as well as the photoshoot itself. The majority of fans posted a series of emojis and compliments, while there was also a few users that took the opportunity to be negative.

Despite the few negative comments, VanZant has received a positive response from her followers when she posted the phootshoot content. And so it has obviously been successful in her gaining a larger following on social media.

What was Paige VanZant's record in the UFC?

Paige VanZant made an excellent first impression when she joined the UFC in 2014 as she was awarded a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night after her successful debut. He tenure with the promotion lasted six years and saw her achieve a 5-4 record in the octagon.

Despite her early UFC success, which saw her win three consecutive bouts in the octaogn, '12 Gauge' experienced a setback as she was submitted by eventual women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. She bounced back quickly from the loss in impressive fashion as she earned an incredible knockout win over Bec Rawlings the following bout.

Despite the bounce-back win, she was unable to win consective bouts as she suffered back-to-back losses to Michelle Waterson and Jessica Rose-Clark, defeated Rachel Ostovich, and then submitted by Amanda Ribas.

