"Too much time without hurting someone” - Fans react to footage of Georges St-Pierre landing flush head kick on Muay Thai trainer during padwork

Georges St-Pierre is currently in Thailand, and the former two-division UFC champion paid a visit to the renownded Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym, located in Phuket.

'GSP' is regarded as one of the greatest, and most well-rounded, fighters to grace mixed martial arts. But during a pad session with Muay Thai legend and head trainer at Bangtao, Ajarn Wat, disaster struck for the Canadian.

St-Pierre threw a head kick when it appeared that Wat had expected him to throw a body kick, resulting in the strike landing flush on the trainer's face. 'GSP' was immediately apologetic, no doubt feeling terrible about hitting the renowned trainer.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Instagram and X by MMA journalist, Hyon Ko, who wrote this:

"While holding pads for Georges St-Pierre at Bangtao, renowned Muay Thai trainer Ajarn Wat eats a HEADKICK."

One fan jokingly implied that St-Pierre had been retired for too long, and that the itch to 'hurt someone' was just too great to bare. @PhillRussell89 wrote this:

"Too much time without hurting someone got GSP acting up."

"Lucky @ajarn_wat is such a savage and professional."

"Straight on the money"

"Lmfao I accidentally did this to someone when I first started training, straight shin to chin."

Georges St-Pierre shares three predictions for UFC 297

UFC 297 is set to take place in Georges St-Pierre's home country of Canada, and while he may not be attending the event, the 42-year-old has shared three predictions for the pay-per-view card.

Canadian fighters are scattered throughout the preliminary and main cards, and 'GSP' shared his picks for Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev and Neil Magny vs. Mike Mallot.

Allen is not Canadian, but is currently training at Tristar Gym in Montreal, where St-Pierre spent the majority of his career training.

Ahead of this weekend's card, 'GSP' shared his picks on Instagram, and said:

"These are my picks for the upcoming UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. I've got Arnold Allen, Mike Mallot and Charles Jourdain all winning by TKO in the third round."

Listen to Georges St-Pierre's predictions below:

The promotion's first PPV card of the year will be headlined by a middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, with Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva competing for the vacant bantamweight title in the co-main event.