"Too tough for her own good" - UFC world reacts to Mackenzie Dern getting brutally beaten up by Jessica Andrade in career-first knockout loss

Jessica Andrade returned to winning ways in an impressive manner as she scored a brutal knockout victory against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295.

Mackenzie Dern and former UFC champion Jessica Andrade locked horns in a strawweight fight in the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Before their encounter on November 11, Andrade was on a three-fight losing streak and all those losses came via finishes. Dern, on the other hand, was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill.

The fight started on an exciting note as both fighters exchanged heavy blows in the opening round. Andrade managed to score an impressive knockdown in the closing seconds of the first round.

In the second round, 'Bate Estaca' started to outclass Dern and scored multiple knockdowns before finally finishing her opponent via TKO.

With the victory, Andrade became the first fighter to score a finish against Dern.

The dominant performance by Andrade drew reactions from several MMA fighters and fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the fight.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren said that Mackenzie Dern's toughness might have resulted in her taking unnecessary damage in the fight.

"Damn that was brutal. Dern too tough for her own good here."

MMA coach Eric Nicksick believes that Dern's corner should have advised her to resort to grappling.

"The only thing the corner should be saying is, "WRESSSSSSSSSSTLE...."

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry shared how he regretted not betting on Andrade to win by knockout in the fight at UFC 295.

"Damn right before that fight, I saw Andrade +500 for TKO and I wanted to place a quick bet but I didn't have any deposit... next time," wrote Mike Perry.

