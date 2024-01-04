"Took Jon Jones for a walk" - Conor McGregor's statement-making photo with a goat triggers hilarious reactions

Conor McGregor recently hosted an extravagant celebration in Dubai to mark his daughter Croia's fifth birthday.

The former two-division UFC champion posted photos on Instagram, showcasing the opulent event where the McGregor family celebrated his daughter's special day. The celebration featured an under-the-sea-themed party, where guests could enjoy the company of goats and exotic birds.

During the same party, 'The Notorious' struck a pose with a goat, creating a photo that appears to convey a statement. The goat subtly alludes to the symbolism of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Fans responded to McGregor's photo with an array of reactions.

One wrote:

"Goat of social media for sure"

Another commented:

"The only thing they have in common is no title defenses."

"When it comes to who made the sport what it is he’s the 🐐"

"If by goat he means who can snores the most drugs than ya"

"He should name the goat Khabib"

"He took Jon Jones for a walk 🔥😂"

"That's definitely the GOAT. With Conor of course"

"Goat at what!!!!!? Not defending belts?"

Credits: @espnmma on Instagram

Conor McGregor's recent X post signals intense motivation for Michael Chandler showdown

Conor McGregor seems fully focused on a potential clash with Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' has been inactive since sustaining a leg injury during his previous bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite his role as the opposing coach against Chandler in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and his targeted fight for late 2023, his absence from the USADA testing pool resulted in a delay in the bout.

However, last Sunday, the Irishman announced that he would face 'Iron' at a UFC event on June 29 during International Fight Week. He specified that the bout would be fought in the 185-pound weight class.

The UFC is yet to make any official statements about fights involving McGregor or Chandler. However, 'The Notorious' persists with determination, actively gearing up for the potential bout. His recent X update seemingly showcases immense motivation through training sessions and sparring. He posted:

"Gym, home, gym, home, gym, home!"

