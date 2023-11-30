"Took someone’s family" - Fans react to Francis Ngannou's hilarious 'proposal' to a bride on his wedding-crashing spree

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou embodies the spirit of resilience and generosity. Emerging from modest beginnings in Cameroon, Ngannou overcame numerous challenges to ascend to his current status as a combat sports superstar.

Despite his remarkable success, he remains deeply connected to his roots and is committed to uplifting his community. At the heart of his philanthropic efforts is 'The Francis Ngannou Foundation,' a groundbreaking initiative that marks the inception of the first MMA gym in Cameroon.

The Cameroonian frequently visits the African continent, and he is currently in Ivory Coast, where his arrival was met with a hero's welcome.

In a delightful story from his recent visit, Francis Ngannou recounted a lively encounter last Saturday in Abidjan. Ngannou found himself unexpectedly amidst street weddings and embraced the celebratory atmosphere by taking pictures with jubilant couples. In doing so, he stumbled upon a lone bride and, in good humor, playfully proposed to stand in for the absent groom. Ngannou wrote on Instagram:

"Last Saturday in Abidjan I was bumping into people weddings on the street and taking pictures with them. I even found a bride who was alone and I proposed to replace groom as he wasn't there, but she said “no he's coming”

Ngannou's wholesome post elicited hilarious reactions from fans, with one fan writing:

"The last photo... the groom fell in love with Ngannou."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro invaded a wedding and took someone's family."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Francis, the man of the people!"

[Images via: @francisngannou on Instagram]

Former UFC heavyweight contender advocates for Francis Ngannou to lead fighter organization

Renowned UFC and BKFC heavyweight, Ben Rothwell, expressed his desire for a pivotal role in any potential fighter organization, endorsing Francis Ngannou as the ideal leader for collective bargaining efforts. Rothwell praised Ngannou's boldness in defying the UFC during contract negotiations, emphasizing the necessity for someone of Ngannou's stature to unite fighters.

Reflecting on the UFC's resistance to Francis Ngannou's requests for a fighter representative and other benefits, Rothwell underscored the importance of credible voices like the Cameroonian in championing fighters' rights.

Concerned about the lack of an Ali Act or a fighter union, Rothwell stressed the urgency for increased competition to prevent the continued exploitation of fighters and lamented the staggering profits the UFC reaped at the fighters' expense. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting ahead of his BKFC 56 fight against Todd Duffee, Rothwell stated:

"We only know what I’ll say – it doesn’t mean s**t. Francis did it. Francis had it. He was there. He was a UFC champ, had pay-per-view buys, got threatened and God knows what else, and he still walked away, bet on himself and f****** hit a grand slam. That’s the guy we need.”

