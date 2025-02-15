Top 10 active UFC Instagram stars revealed, Alex Pereira lands at No. 8

UFC has maintained its upward growth trajectory, with significant credit going to fighters for maintaining their presence outside the octagon on social media. MMA journalist James Lynch recently revealed the top 10 most followed current UFC fighters on Instagram on his YouTube channel.

At No. 10 is former featherweight champion and reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway, who has 4.6 million followers. Holloway was last in action at UFC 308, where he faced Ilia Topuria and suffered the first knockout loss of his career. At No. 9 is Dustin Poirier, with 5.4 million followers. The former interim lightweight champion is currently searching for an opponent for what could be his final fight in the octagon.

Much to the surprise of fans, No. 8 on the list is reigning light heavyweight king Alex Pereira, who has amassed 6.5 million followers. He is set to defend his belt for the fourth time at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev.

At No. 7 is Ilia Topuria, who knocked out two former UFC featherweight champions in 2024, and has garnered 6.6 million followers. Above him, at No. 6, is one of the most beloved UFC fighters, Charles Oliveira, with 8 million followers.

Coming in at No. 5 is former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who has 8.7 million followers. Adesanya recently suffered a devastating knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250.

At No. 4 is Chechen-born Khamzat Chimaev, who delivered a dominant performance at UFC 308 by submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round via face crank. He has 9.4 million followers on Instagram. Above that at No. 3 Jon Jones, widely considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, with 9.5 million followers.

At No. 2 who has etched his name in the UFC record books as the only lightweight to defend the belt four times, Islam Makhachev. He has 9.8 million followers. Topping the list is the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion, Conor McGregor, with a massive 46.9 million followers.

Check out James Lynch revealing the top 10 most followed UFC fighters below:

Alex Pereira becomes the top-selling fighter on the UFC Store in 2024

UFC Store revealed its top five best-selling fighters of 2024, with Alex Pereira topping the list. Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Sean O’Malley take the subsequent positions, with Jon Jones rounding out the list at No. 5.

Check out the list below:

Notably, Pereira saved the UFC 303 card, where Conor McGregor pulled out from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler. The contest saw 'Poatan' securing a second-round knockout victory against Jiri Prochazka.

