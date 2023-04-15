The highly anticipated lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush has been has been removed from the upcoming UFC 288 event on May 6. While reports suggest the UFC is looking to reschedule the matchup to a later date, rising lightweight Arman Tsarukyan recently volunteered to face Dariush as a replacement.

Coincidentally, Arman Tsarukyan is also currently without an opponent, as Renato Moicano pulled out of their scheduled clash at UFC Vegas 72 on April 29 due to an injury. It's unclear if a new opponent will be found for the No.8-ranked lightweight, or if another bout will headline the main event.

Considering Dariush and Tsarukyan have both been in training camps, 'Ahalkalakets' has seemingly come up with a solution. He recently tweeted out his offer to replace Charles Oliveira and called for a fight against Beneil Dariush.

"You know there’s no reason to postpone it, I’m just right here @beneildariush."

Arman Tsarukyan



UFC is working on a new date for the bout. The scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for UFC 288 on May 6 will be postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira. UFC is working on a new date for the bout.

While the promotion is hoping 'do Bronx' makes a speedy recovery, this is a massive blow for a UFC 288 card that is just a few weeks away. This is the second matchup that will not materialize after Jonathan Pearce pulled out of his featherweight contest against Bryce Mitchell.

Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan's offer to replace Charles Oliveira for Beneil Dariush fight at UFC 288

Charles Oliveira being forced to pull out of his matchup against Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 understandably disappointed the fans, who were keen to witness the people's main event ahead of the bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling.

Needless to say, when a mercurial lightweight prospect like Arman Tsarukyan offers to step in and potentially save the co-main event, fans see a ray of hope. They expressed their opinions and thoughts in the comments section of Tsarukyan's tweet.

One fan opined that a Dariush vs. Tsarukyan fight could save the UFC 288 card, writing:

"This fight could easily save the card. I hope this matchup happens."

"This fight could easily save the card. I hope this matchup happens."

Another fan begged the UFC not to "fumble" the matchup and wrote:

"It would be criminal not to make this matchup now tbh. Literally both guys in camp, ranked close enough for it to make sense, will save the main card… come on ufc don’t fumble this."

"It would be criminal not to make this matchup now tbh. Literally both guys in camp, ranked close enough for it to make sense, will save the main card… come on ufc don't fumble this."

UFC lightweight Jesse Ronson wrote:

"Would love to see this fight Arman vs Beneil."

A user wrote:

" I really hope this happens."

Another user stated:

"Would be a great matchup."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Chill you're not getting a title shot even with a win over Benny"

"U wish lol why would he fight lower ranked . He just flawlessly beat someone who beat u"

