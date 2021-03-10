Top 3 promotions that former UFC stars Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos can join following recent release

Following their recent release from the UFC, Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem have multiple alternative promotions that would welcome the two heavyweight legends with open arms. We list three such leading MMA promotions below:

#1. Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA is home to several fighters who left the UFC for a more lucrative contract. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and Yoel Romero are the most recent inductees into Bellator's roster. The two fighters will compete in the light heavyweight division of the promotion.

Other former UFC fighters who have been thriving in Bellator include Cris Cyborg (Women's featherweight champion), Gegard Mousasi (middleweight champion), and Ryan Bader (heavyweight champion). In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Bader talked about the possible addition of 'Cigano' dos Santos and Alistair Overeem to Bellator MMA.

Yeah, I would like those guys to come over. I don’t know if they’e going to get those older guys now. We’ll see”, said Ryan Bader.

#2. ONE Championship

ONE Championship is an Asian MMA promotion and boasts a roster full of renowned martial artists like Iuri Lapicus and Aung La Nsang.

In 2018, ONE Championship traded their welterweight champion, Ben Askren, to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson. Apart from DJ, Eddie Alvarez and Brandon Vera are the other famous UFC athletes who found success in the Singaporean MMA promotion.

Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem could join the ONE championship line-up following their departure from the UFC. Experience from PRIDE (Japanese MMA promotion) on Alistair Overeem's resume might come in handy for 'The Demolition Man' to compete in ONE Championship.

#3. Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis made waves with his recent announcement of leaving the UFC. 'Showtime' will now compete at the Professional Fighters League's upcoming regular season for 2021. Fabricio Werdum and Rory MacDonald are other big names who made the crossover to fight in the PFL.

Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) will face Clay Collard (@CCCcollard) in his PFL debut on April 23. See the entire lightweight, featherweight matchups for that card here. https://t.co/ckXhCMB6E2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 23, 2021

The promotion holds a tournament where the winner from each category is entitled to prize money of $1 million. After an illustrious career in the UFC, Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos can join the PFL Grand Prix to secure that million-dollar paycheck.

Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos make heartfelt post after parting ways with the UFC

The heavyweight legends took to their social media to express their gratitude towards fans and the UFC. Both veterans were attempting a last run for the 265 lbs strap, but recent losses put a stop on their UFC careers.

The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. After 10 years in the UFC I can say this has been the experience of a lifetime. Grateful to the @ufc the fans and all fighters. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. pic.twitter.com/Kr9Xa6xbRu — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) March 4, 2021