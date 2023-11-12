“Top-level fighters, top-level strikers” – Sage Northcutt says ONE’s roster of champions topples other organizations combined

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt believes ONE Championship has the most accomplished roster of martial artists than any other organization in the world.

Northcutt made his triumphant return to the Circle in May at the promotion’s North American debut, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Meeting former Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba, ‘Super’ scored a stunning 39-second knockout via a heel hook.

It was an incredible comeback for one of MMA’s hottest prospects.

Since his victory inside Denver’s 1st Bank Center, Sage Northcutt has yet to book another appearance inside the Circle. But that hasn’t stopped ‘Super’ from staying busy in the gym, improving his skill set, and keeping himself in immaculate shape.

Speaking with ONE in a recent interview, Northcutt shared his thoughts on the promotion’s loaded roster of world-class talent from around the world.

“Not only that, you look at the roster of athletes. ONE Championship, I believe, has the most World Champions out of any organization in the whole world,” Northcutt said. “I wouldn't doubt if ONE had the most World Champions if you combined every organization together against ONE. So, they have top-level fighters, top-level strikers.”

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong echoed these sentiments during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event.

“Here’s the thing, our entire roster is filled this way,” Sityodtong said. “We literally have close to 200 athletes that have won world titles across multiple disciplines, before joining ONE, who are in their prime.”

He added:

“If you just line up the top three global organizations, and you line up how many titles their athletes won prior to joining the organization. Ours by far, it’s not even close.”

ONE Championship will bring its roster of world champions back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 8 for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

