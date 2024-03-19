Top-ranked contender Nico Carrillo reveals he was “always a massive fan” of two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Nico Carrillo's career might just come full circle.

The rampaging Scotsman currently sits as the number one contender to Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight world title, and it's almost inevitable that these two will trade leather sooner rather than later.

While he's in the conversation as the next foil to Haggerty's career, Carrillo admitted in an interview with the South China Morning Post that he's a big fan of the British superstar.

Nico Carrillo revealed he used to go to Haggerty's home gym of Knowlesy Academy to get a chance to train with the two-sport king.

"Yeah. Of course, absolutely. Listen, before I signed with ONE Championship, I sat and watched every one of Jonathan Haggerty's fights. Behind the scenes, I always cheered him on. I always cheered him on. I was always a massive fan of his. I even went down to London sometimes to train and spar at Knowlesy Academy."

There are no official announcements regarding Carrillo's challenge of Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai throne, but the pair seem destined to battle it out inside the circle.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, is coming off an impressive third-round knockout win over Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February.

Carrillo, meanwhile, is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, with all three of his wins coming by way of knockout.

His previous win saw him score a thunderous second-round knockout over the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview below:

Nico Carrillo's pursuit of gold is strictly for business

Nico Carrillo doesn't care for emotions when it comes to fighting, all he's after is to capture ONE Championship gold.

'King of the North' may go a bit over the top in his callouts, but he stressed in the interview with the South China Morning Post that his challenges are strictly for business.

As someone trying to etch his name in martial arts history, Carrillo said he's only after world titles and nothing more:

"That's where my attention would be on. I'm not chasing out names, I'm chasing out gold. I said it as I signed with the company. When I went on the mic after my first fight against Furkan Karabag, I said I've got gold on my mind. That's it."