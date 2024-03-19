Nico Carrillo shares update on his injured hand after brutal war with Nong-O: "I am recovering like Wolverine"

Surging Scottish Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo recently sat down with the South China Morning Post on YouTube to discuss a few updates on his career. 'The King of the North' gave an update on his injured hand that he suffered in his brutal back-and-forth war with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Nico Carrillo and Nong-O locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year, where the fighting Scot came from behind to score a KO win after nearly getting stopped via leg kicks.

'The King of the North' won via a crushing elbow strike that shut the lights off Nong-O. As it turned out, the choice to use the elbow was due to the fact that Carillo injured his hand in the fight. Talk about resourcefulness and not giving up in the face of defeat.

On how his hand is doing at the moment, Carillo said:

"I have just undergone surgery a few weeks ago and I am recovering like Wolverine's hand is great. Lots of my belly in it. Back down, weights, press-ups. I'll be back punching in the next couple of weeks."

Watch the full interview here:

Nico Carrillo vs. Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 play-by-play

Nico Carrillo had the most impressive win of his career late last year when he stopped the legendary Nong-O Hama in the second round. Not only did he knock the icon out, he also had to overcome a near-fight-ending leg injury to do it.

The first round started fast as the Thai icon immediately attacking Carrillo's legs with low kicks. Near the end of the round, Nong-O constant punishment to Carillo's front leg rendered the latter limping. Smelling blood in the water, the Thai former world champion went in for the kill, but Carillo held on long enough to be saved by the bell.

With his leg compromised coming into the second round, Nico Carrillo fought like a demon and threw caution to the wind in order to land anything on his foe. Fortunately, a powerful combination connected and pushed Nong-O back to the ropes. 'The King of the North' ended the night with a powerful elbow strike that put the Thai legend down for the count.