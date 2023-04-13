It appears as though Colby Covington could be available for a fight this July, with one top-ranked welterweight throwing his name in the mix for a potential bout.

Despite UFC president Dana White confirming that Edwards vs. 'Chaos' was the plan for a possible pay-per-view in London this July, the champion recently stated that he doesn't plan on fighting until October. With that in mind, No.4 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad took the opportunity to offer his services and fight Covington in July.

He wrote:

"Down to fight colby in July and turn around in October just hit my line"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata BREAKING



Leon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense.



BREAKINGLeon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense. 🚨BREAKING🚨Leon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense. https://t.co/IYXnu0DUz0 Down to fight colby in July and turn around in October just hit my line twitter.com/chisanga_malat… Down to fight colby in July and turn around in October just hit my line twitter.com/chisanga_malat…

While speaking to Sky Sports, Edwards noted that he wants time to heal his injuries, but did mention that he could change his mind, saying:

"No [not fighting July 22], no. Unless of course it's stupid money. Yeah, then I might consider it. Like I said, the bag always start talking, but come with some stupid money and I might consider it."

It's no secret that Muhammad was upset when Covington was named the next challenger for Edwards' title and now that the champion has come out and targeted the October event in Abu Dhabi, the promotion could possibly book a fight with Muhammad for either UFC 290 or possibly as headliner for the London event and have 'Rocky' in attendance to face-off with the winner.

Colby Covington goes after Leon Edwards on Twitter

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA



See you in July junior.



🦅 Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it.See you in July junior. Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/nGLhgUsPHx

Colby Covington has been active in the media as he has gone after Leon Edwards in numerous interviews and on social media.

Most recently, 'Chaos' took to Twitter and issued a warning that he intends to take the welterweight championship from him, writing:

"Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior."

This past weekend, UFC president Dana White all but confirmed the title fight for July, so Edwards' recent comments about wanting to return in October so he can recover unless it's for 'stupid' amounts of money could be his way of negotiating a better deal.

Poll : 0 votes