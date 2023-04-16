Top-ranked welterweight calls out Colby Covington for UFC 288 fight

A top-ranked welterweight on his way to a title shot has called out Colby Covington for a fight at UFC 288.

Colby Covington is currently in talks to fight champion Leon Edwards next. The American has not fought in over a year and his first fight back may be a championship fight. However, Gilbert Burns wants to jump in on the action. The Brazilian recently sent Jorge Masvidal into retirement and now wants to fight Covington next at UFC 288:

"May 6! New Jersey! LFG @ColbyCovMMA #ufc288"

Gilbert Burns is one of the most fearless fighters in the division. Apart from being a Jiu-Jitsu World champion, the Brazilian possesses incredible striking skills and one-punch knockout power. He took up the challenge of Khamzat Chimaev, one of the most feared fighters in the division, and gave the Russian the toughest fight of his UFC career so far, with many fans stating he won that fight.

He has now called out yet another top contender in the division in Colby Covington. The American was out of action for a year when he suddenly reappeared as the back up fighter for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman III. He is currently the favorite to get the title shot next.

Take a look at the tweet:

Colby Covington calls out Leon Edwards teasing a potential fight date in July

Colby Covington called out Leon Edwards for a fight in July. There is a lot of history between the pair, with Edwards not wanting the American to get the title shot after being away from the Octagon for over a year. The Brit believes 'Chaos' needs to win more fights to earn his way to a title shot. As a champion, he will look to call the shots on who he fights next.

Amidst all the drama between the pair, Colby Covington tweeted out saying:

"Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior."

Covington is known for having no filters and not worrying about the risk of getting canceled. The Miami native believes he is worthy of the title shot because of the number of PPV buys he will generate for the fight. 'Chaos' knows that his trash talk is one of the best parts of his game and he is looking to monetize it. UFC president Dana White has also stated that Covington is the favorite for the title shot.

Take a look at the tweet:

