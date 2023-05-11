Top UFC bantamweight contender Brian Kelleher details conversation with Sean Shelby regarding his return

After an unfortunate setback, UFC bantamweight contender Brian Kelleher seems determined to bounce back from his injury and return to the Octagon. This despite being forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Journey Newson due to neck-related issues.

'Boom' recently revealed that he has had a productive conversation with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby about his comeback. The veteran is eager to make his return and continue his ascent up the rankings as he recently stated on Twitter:

"If you missed my Instagram live update essentially right now I’m looking to get a procedure done in the next 2 to 3 weeks. The surgeon is very optimistic that I will be back in the cage by the end of the year."

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 If you missed my Instagram live update essentially right now I'm looking to get a procedure done in the next 2 to 3 weeks. The surgeon is very optimistic that I will be back in the cage by the end of the year. I spoke to Sean Shelby and he confirmed that they will have me back as

Brian Kelleher added:

"I spoke to Sean Shelby and he confirmed that they will have me back as long as the doctors clear me, I’m trying to be optimistic that I will be back in the gym in the next four months and then I can prepare for my next fight November MSG New York would be amazing. That’s my vision."

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 long as the doctors clear me, I'm trying to be optimistic that I will be back in the gym in the next four months and then I can prepare for my next fight November MSG New York would be amazing. That's my vision

Kelleher seemed optimistic that he will be able to return to the octagon by the end of the year if the doctors clear him. The 36-year-old New Yorker is hoping to make a home turf comeback fight at Madison Square Garden in November. It appears that Brian Kelleher is determined to recover quickly and get back to training as soon as possible.

Brian Kelleher strives for a farewell bout at MSG

Brian Kelleher previously hinted at retirement, has now made a request to UFC President Dana White and the organization. After being unable to compete in a recent fight due to injury, Kelleher is hoping for one final opportunity to compete in his home state of New York.

Following his withdrawal, 'Boom' released a statement suggesting that he might be considering stepping away from the sport. However, in a recent series of tweets, the 36-year-old expressed his belief that he still has several fights left in him. It appears that Kelleher is determined to prove himself once again and make a lasting impact in the UFC.

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 Times and will always be that guy for the company that I love. I ask please that you keep the door open for me to come back once I'm medically cleared. I will be even better when I'm all fixed up. I'm only going under the knife to continue my fighting career and I'll be ready

The UFC veteran added:

"In November for msg in new York fully healthy in my home state ! This is all I know. All I ask is atleast one last farewell fight @danawhite @seanshelby."

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 @seanshelby In November for msg in new York fully healthy in my home state ! This is all I know. All I ask is atleast one last farewell fight @danawhite

