Top UFC featherweight answers after fan asks if Paddy Pimblett is "that good" or Michael Chandler is "sh*t"

Arnold Allen watched UFC 314 with a close eye on the two featherweight fights. Allen also gave his opinion on Paddy Pimblet's demolition of Michael Chandler and also answered a fan's query relating to the Englishman.
The 145-pound fights witnessed Yair Rodriguez defeating Patricio Pitbull, and Alexander Volkanovski regaining the crown with a win over Diego Lopes. The only surprising outcome of the event was how easily Pimblett defeated and dominated former title challenger Chandler. 'The Baddy' outstruck Chandler on the feet and finished the fight via ruthless ground and pound in the third round.
In a post on X, Allen shared that he enjoyed watching the event and asserted that he will get back to chasing the featherweight title as soon as possible. He wrote:
"Managed to catch up with the ufc with no spoilers, how great did Paddy look!, Yair looked good too, Great job by Volk to regain the title must’ve overcome some demons to get back there, fair play! Can’t wait to get back chasing that title."
Check out Arnold Allen's post below:
A fan reacted to Allen's post and asked him:
"Is Paddy that good for is Mike just sh*t?"
The 31-year-old responded by saying:
"Paddy's that good"
Check out Arnold Allen's comment below:
Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's political ambitions
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently expressed his intention to run for the presidency of Ireland, while also hinting at retirement from combat sports.
During the pre-UFC 314 press conference, Michael Chandler reacted to the announcement and sarcastically endorsed McGregor's campaign. He said:
"I think you should vote, I think you should vote for Conor McGregor for president of Ireland, if you're a resident of Ireland. I don't know. You don't know what's up with what Conor's thinking. It could just be a political stunt. Could just be, for attention. Not a bad move, if it is. We'll see."
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below: