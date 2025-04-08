Top UFC featherweight highlights which aspect of Jean Silva's fight game might spell trouble for 'Lord' against Bryce Mitchell: "I've seen it a lot" 

As rising featherweight contender Jean Silva prepares for his upcoming UFC 314 fight against Bryce Mitchell, many fans view Silva's victory as a foregone conclusion. The Brazilian is a significant betting favorite to defeat Mitchell, who has struggled against powerful strikers like Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria in recent bouts.

However, Arnold Allen, the No.7-ranked UFC featherweight contender, believes that Silva may be more susceptible to Mitchell's takedown attempts than many realize. In his UFC 314 breakdown video on YouTube, Allen shared his insights from Silva's UFC 303 fight against Charles Jordain and explained:

"This is one of the hard things for me. He fights a lot on his back foot so he can slip out. Maybe it was just for that fight, but I've seen it a lot. He sort of drifts out of distance. He's very good with the distance control. I just feel like if he sits on his back foot and leaves his lead leg heavy, it's going to be a nice invitation for someone like Bryce Mitchell to grab a leg and drag you down."

Allen pointed out that Jordain managed to secure a takedown against Silva in their fight. He argued that Mitchell, who is considered a more skilled wrestler than Jordain, is likely to take Silva down as well.

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (8:01):

Arnold Allen explains what differentiates Josh Emmett from Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell experienced a vicious knockout defeat against Josh Emmett at UFC 296 and was unable to implement his wrestling against the 40-year-old's pressuring style. While Silva also utilizes a pressure-heavy approach, Arnold Allen emphasized the key differences, stating:

"Emmett is a very awkward guy to plan for. He can knock you out with both hands, he's short and stocky, very hard to shoot on. He makes up great range and moves well." [9:12]

He added:

"Silva moves well, he slides in and out on rails. Balance is good, straight lines... So I think it would be easier for Bryce Mitchell to take him down." [9:21]

Despite predicting that Mitchell will be successful in taking Silva down, Allen believes that Silva's ability to fight off the wrestling could significantly impact the outcome of the fight.

UFC 314 will take place on April 12. The vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will serve as the main event. Meanwhile, Silva and Mitchell will fight on the main card.

