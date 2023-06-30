Top UFC fighter shocks the world with '3X His Bodyweight' Deadlift Workout Routine

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen is one of the most physically imposing fighters in the 145-pound weight class. While his dream of enthroning himself as England's second-active UFC champion was delayed by Max Holloway, 'Almighty' has not allowed his loss to an all-time great dissuade him from his goals.

He returned to the gym and has continued to work hard to ensure that the next time he earns a title eliminator, he wins. Despite his commitment to training hard, few could have expected Allen to reach the heights that he has in the gym. A recent post on Instagram shows the 145-pounder deadlifting 441 pounds.

That's three times his bodyweight, and the feat of great strength has left the MMA world stunned. Fans will now await his octagon return with bated breath. There's no word yet on who Arnold Allen intends to face in his next bout after losing to former featherweight champion Max Holloway back in mid-April.

Prior to his loss to 'Blessed', Allen was a fighter that fans hoped to see matched up with reigning UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately, Max Holloway has continued to do what he used to as a champion: defeat contenders.

This led to Volkanovski calling for Holloway to stop depriving him of title challengers. It is similar in effect to Robert Whittaker defeating contenders in the middleweight division ruled by Israel Adesanya, who happens to be a teammate of Alexander Volkanovski's.

What does the UFC featherweight title picture currently look like?

During Alexander Volkanovski's brief excursion to the lightweight division in pursuit of the 155-pound title, Yair Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to crown himself the interim featherweight champion. He is now scheduled to face 'The Great' at UFC 290 in a bout that many predict to be a barn burner.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria's own win over Josh Emmett has been the talk of the town in the featherweight division. Legendary heavyweight and former double champion Daniel Cormier hailed 'El Matador' as the next step in the evolution of MMA. He is now a fighter that many are eager to see face Alexander Volkanovski.

