Top UFC middleweight drops three-word reaction as he looks back at 'awful' judging during fight against Anderson Silva 

A top UFC middleweight reflected on a controversial judges decision that saw him lose a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva, which ended up being the former middleweight champion's final win of his MMA career.

Twitter user @deeblackmma3 brought up the statistics that showed fans believed Derek Brunson defeated Anderson Silva when they fought at UFC 208 in 2017. Despite Silva's popularity, there was an overwhelming agreement among fans that Brunson should have been awarded with the decision.

@deeblackmma3 tweeted:

"A shame Brunson couldn’t get this obvious win over Anderson Silva on his resume. Judges were awful."

Brunson obviously shares the same sentiment as fans that watched the fight as he believes he deserved the win over Silva. He responded with a simple three-word reaction that described his feelings towards the judges' decision, writing:

"Yep was cheeks" [@DerekBrunson - Twitter]

The loss extended Brunson's losing skid to two consecutives losses and essentially took him out of the mix for a potential title shot. Forunately for Brunson, he bounced back from the loss and earned back-to-back first-round knockout wins over Dan Kelly and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Derek Brunson vs. Roman Dolidze set for UFC 295

It appears as though Derek Brunson will return to the octagon, likely for the final time, when he fights Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden on November 11.

'The One' will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid that includes a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier and TKO loss to Dricus du Plessis. He has spoken about possibly being close to retiring in the past two-years, so it will be interesting to see whether the outcome of his upcoming bout with 'The Caucasian' will lead to him making that decision.

Dolidze, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. The loss snapped his 4-fight winning streak that saw him earn three consecutive KO/TKO wins and Performance of the Night bonuses.