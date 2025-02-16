Top UFC middleweight, still undefeated in the UFC, shares three-word reaction to Jared Cannonier's win over Gregory Rodrigues 

Jared Cannonier delivered a spectacular performance against Gregory Rodrigues and secured a fourth-round KO/TKO victory. This victory drew a reaction from UFC middleweight Caio Borralho.

Cannonier entered the fight on a two-fight skid, while Rodrigues came in riding a three-fight winning streak. The bout took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Feb. 15.

In the first round, Rodrigues showcased his striking prowess, even dropping Cannonier twice. However, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ came back strong in the second round, landing impactful strikes. In round three, Cannonier dropped Rodrigues, leading to a brutal ground-and-pound sequence, but the bell saved ‘Robocop’ from a stoppage.

Early in round four, the former middleweight title challenger trapped Rodrigues against the cage and unleashed a series of significant punches. Rodrigues went to the ground, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight.

MMA fans were thoroughly entertained by the back-and-forth action in the main event. The UFC shared pictures from the bout on Instagram, which garnered numerous reactions, including one from Borralho, who kept it simple with a three-word response:

“What a fight.”

Check out the screenshot of Caio Borralho’s comment below:

Screenshot of Caio Borralho’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Michael Bisping analyzes Gregory Rodrigues' loss to Jared Cannonier

On his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down Gregory Rodrigues' loss to Jared Cannonier and asserted that ‘Robocop’ had too big of a weight cut for the bout, which affected his gas tank. Bisping also expressed disappointment that Rodrigues failed to utilize his jiu-jitsu skills. Bisping explained:

“In round two, we started seeing a very different fight. Gregory Rodrigues is really big for the weight class so I’m guessing that he has a monster weight cut. Also, he’s big, he’s fast, he’s powerful, he’s got that fast twitch muscle fiber. I always say, and it’s a cliché at this point, you can’t be a sprinter and a marathon runner at the same time, it’s just impossible. He’s really good in the first round, he’s got world class jiu-jitsu that he seemingly never uses these days… You’ve got to be able to maintain that pace and he couldn’t do that.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (1:28):

