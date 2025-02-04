Top women's boxer hailed as 'Certified GOAT' by Conor McGregor following recent title defense 

Conor McGregor always follows big events in combat sports, evidenced by his live reactions on social media. Except for his reservations against Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, McGregor has given credit when it's due.

Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic Gold medalist, and only three-division undisputed boxing champion, was the recent recipient of McGregor's praise.

McGregor reshared the Instagram post of Shields, a video showing her dropping Danielle Perkins with a counter right hand in the final round of their heavyweight title fight, captioning it:

"Certified [GOAT emoji] #BadWomanClaressa"

Conor McGregor's Instagram story [Screenshots courtesy @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Shields won the fight comfortably with the scorecards reading 97-92, 99-90, and 100-89. Held at her hometown Michigan's Dort Financial Center, the arena was almost sold out.

In her previous fight, Shields had claimed the undisputed tag in the light heavyweight division with a second-round TKO victory over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. The fight before, she defended her undisputed middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo.

McGregor praising Shields is unsurprising, considering he has followed her combat sports trajectory. The Irishman even texted the Olympian, providing useful tips, shortly after her first professional MMA loss.

The Irishman advised the boxer to stay true to her roots. After all, Conor McGregor was a boxer, though not elite, who successfully transitioned to MMA. He encouraged her to embrace grappling and wrestling, emphasizing the importance of becoming comfortable on the ground.

Conor McGregor drops two-word reaction to Claressa Shields' unique record

In the modern era of multiple sanctioning bodies, only Claressa Shields holds the unique distinction of being an undisputed champion in three divisions. Shields was earlier on the list with Katie Taylor, Oleksandr Usyk, Naoya Inoue, and Terence Crawford as the only undisputed champions in two divisions.

After labeling Shields a GOAT through his Instagram story, Conor McGregor solidified her status with a two-word reaction to her three-division undisputed champion status.

Re-sharing B/R' W's post on his Instagram story, McGregor wrote:

"True legendary @claressashields"

Conor McGregor's Instagram story [Screenshots courtesy @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

As for McGregor, who has not fought since July 2021, it remains to be seen what's next. Like Shields, who became the first to be a three-division undisputed champion, McGregor was the first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC.

However, McGregor has secured only one victory since then, against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. The win has since lost its luster, as it was Cerrone's third consecutive fight without a victory in what eventually became a seven-fight winless streak.

