"He inboxed me" - Conor McGregor sent a DM to Claressa Shields showing interest in her MMA training

Conor McGregor holds deep reverence for Clarressa Shields, a prolific multi-division women's boxing champion. Shields stands out as one of the select boxers who successfully transitioned into the realm of MMA, a distinction that has earned the admiration of several UFC fighters.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and self-proclaimed 'GWOAT' (Greatest Woman of All Time) has competed twice in MMA. While she won her professional MMA debut fight against Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 (Professional Fighters League), she succumbed to a split decision loss in her next fight against Abigail Montes.

Following the two-fight stint in MMA, Claressa Shields returned to the boxing ring and defended her middleweight titles three times in the span of 16 months.

It was recently announced that the boxing phenom has penned a new multi-fight deal with PFL, which was confirmed jointly by the fighter and the organization. The globally recognized pound-for-pound best female boxer is set to make her MMA return in 2024.

While speaking about the latest developments in an interview with TMZ Sports, Shields revealed that UFC star Conor McGregor reached out to her, showing keen interest in her MMA training. Shields stated:

"Conor McGregor inboxed me. Cris Cyborg reached out. They were like, 'What [are] your doing?' Conor actually gave me some of the best advice today. He just was like, 'Don't take away from your boxing. You just need to be comfortable being on your back and comfortable with your wrestling.' He was interested [in] me and him doing some work together. That's an honor. Thank you to Conor McGregor for that."

Catch Claressa Shields' comments below (4:45):

When Conor McGregor heaped praise on Claressa Shields and took a jab at Floyd Mayweather

During a past social media exchange, Conor McGregor showered praises on Claressa Shields while also revisiting his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather. 'The Notorious lost to Mayweather via TKO in the tenth round in his maiden boxing affair in August 2017.

Responding to a tweet where Shields was compared to Mayweather, McGregor commended Shields for her fierce prowess, asserting she possesses more intensity than Mayweather.

He then segued into a familiar refrain, confidently proclaiming victory if a rematch with Mayweather ever came to fruition. The Irishman wrote:

"You’ve way more venom than Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth... It was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head, I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd."

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

