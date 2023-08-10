Romanian investigative unit DIICOT has been in charge of the proceedings brought against influencer and personality, Andrew Tate. Tate has been embroiled in legal proceedings, and was only recently freed from house arrest.

The charges allege that Andrew and Tristan Tate are guilty of human trafficking and forming a criminal group to exploit women.

DIICOT, which is the Romanian governments body to combat organized crime, recently added more names to the list of women who the Tates had allegedly exploited. Furthermore, Romanian prosecutors stated that Vlad Obuzic and two other suspects recruited these women by seducing them.

The women were then coerced to produce content, while the Tates, Obuzic and the two other suspects took home most of the money.

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to attack DIICOT, calling them out for looking for more victims. He tweeted:

"Dicott [DIICOT] are still sending letters to people who barely know us and trying to start a NEW file. Why? I have no idea. A total abuse of power. A sad day for Romania."

Andrew Tate says he wasn't the first to be accused by one of the same women

Andrew Tate spoke in a video on one of the women accusing him of the charges that have now been brought against him. He said:

"Isn't it interesting that she's accused seven other men of kidnapping her in her life? The damage to my reputation, to my company, to my life, is basically incalcuable. But, I'm not the person who has lost the most...One of those men killed himself. It's public record, look it up. The pressure was so large, he killed himself. Not everyone is like my brother and I...not everyone can deal with that kind of pressure."

Check out the clip here.

The clip also includes CCTV footage of women who can be seen leaving what is presumably the Tate's premises. 'Top G' suggests that it was one of the same women who was accusing him, and goes on to say that she has done the same thing to other men in the past.