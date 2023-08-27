“Total beast” - Dillon Danis unloads heavy blows on partner in training video for Logan Paul boxing match, leaves fans impressed

Dillon Danis is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares to step back into the combat sports arena for a high-stakes showdown against Logan Paul. The two fighters are scheduled to clash in a boxing match on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. This eagerly anticipated bout is set to be a highlight of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

The upcoming event promises a double dose of excitement with two headline fights: Danis vs. Paul and KSI vs. Tommy Fury. With the fight date drawing near, 'El Jefe' recently shared a glimpse of his intense training regimen in a video that has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for Danis' training regimen. One fan couldn't help but exclaim:

"Total beast."

Recognizing the intensity and dedication in the training footage, another enthusiast hailed Danis:

"Dillon the legend."

Commenting on the contrasting dynamics of the impending bout, a fan remarked:

"It’s going to be Dillons power vs Logan’s speed…"

The training video left no room for doubt about Danis' determination, prompting another fan to emphatically state:

"HE IS ON FIRE 🔥."

And for those who may have questioned Danis' capabilities, a fan simply advised:

"Better stop doubting him."

Logan Paul fires back at Dillon Danis following social media spat

As the countdown to their highly anticipated showdown on October 14, 2023, in Manchester, England, continues, Logan Paul is not mincing words in response to Dillon Danis' recent provocative maneuvers on social media involving Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Paul swiftly deflected any notion of being affected by Danis' tactics. He made it abundantly clear that he remains steadfast and unshaken in the face of such provocations. Drawing from his experience in weathering the storms of social media scrutiny, Paul underlined his resilience:

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social ringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful fiancée is."

"Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

Check out Logan Paul's comments on Dillon Danis in the video below:

