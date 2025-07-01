Tracy Cortez opens up about going through serious health issues after UFC 317 win: "They found tumors in my abdominal area"

Tracy Cortez returned to winning ways with a solid performance against Viviane Araujo at UFC 317. However, Cortez revealed she had been dealing with serious health issues that kept her out of competition since her last bout in July 2024.

Ad

While training in Brazil late last year, Cortez began feeling weak and developed symptoms that required her to fly back home and visit the emergency room. Medical tests revealed three large tumors in her abdominal area.

The growths were non-cancerous, but the situation required immediate surgery and a full stop to her fighting plans. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cortez said:

"They found tumors, like in my abdominal area. Three huge ones. It was really scary. At that point I was like, f*ck fighting, fuck everything else. I don't want to die. We did biopsies... Just talking about it feels so heavy. I was just really focused on my health. My dad was with me every step of the way. He took time off work. He was staying with me at my house. He was taking care of me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She added:

"I was pretty depressed. It was just a whirlwind of emotions. So heavy. Non-cancerous, but we're going to stay on top of it. Immediately had surgery. Got them all removed. I went to the gym almost three weeks later. Sometime in January, I was like, you guys, I'm getting in shape, I’m feeling good, let’s book me a fight."

Ad

Check out Tracy Cortez's comments below (4:25):

Ad

Tracy Cortez reveals a newfound purpose to fighting after UFC 317

Tracy Cortez claimed that she was unsatisfied with her performance against Viviane Araujo at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference.

Though she returned after a tough health battle and personal challenges, she admitted the performance didn’t reflect her best. The win, while it mattered, for Cortez, making her father proud, meant more than getting her hand raised.

Ad

Talking about her newfound purpose in the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Cortez said:

"I was just thinking about my dad. I was going through this journey of MMA, of fighting in the UFC, to keep my brother's legacy alive, his memory alive, living his dream. And then throughout the journey, it became my dream. Now I'm so passionate about what I do. I wanted to make my mom proud. Me and my dad were never close up until maybe three or four years ago. That man became my best friend. Now I have the honor and privilege to be like, okay, I'm a daddy’s girl."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.