Tracy Cortez reacts after former two-division champion urges Dana White to hand her brother a UFC contract

UFC women's flyweight competitor Tracy Cortez reacted to the endorsement of a former two-division champion in her brother's favor for a UFC contract. On Twitter, her brother received an encouraging endorsement from a prominent UFC star:

Henry Cejudo gives a shoutout to Tracy Cortez's brother

Tracy Cortez's reaction to Cejudo's tweet

In the first week of season 7 of Dana White's Contender Series, Reyes Cortez Jr. suffered a unanimous decision loss to Payton Talbott with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28. The returning Cortez Jr., who lost to Christian Rodriguez two seasons ago, was pitted against Talbott in a bantamweight bout and was pursuing his shot at a UFC contract. Talbott remained undefeated as he landed a record number of significant strikes in a bantamweight bout in Dana White's Contender Series.

The show witnesses prospects clashing with each other in the hope of earning a contract with one of the biggest MMA promotions. In the first episode of season 7, 10 fighters tried their luck at the UFC Apex. Having four decisions in five fights, White signed all the winners, including Cesar Almeida and Aussie Tom Nolan, who won a first-round knockout victory.

UFC books Tracy Cortez against Jasmine Jasudavicius in its Mexican Independence Day card

Tracy Cortez is scheduled to go head-to-head against Jasmine Jasudavicius on September 16 this year. The event will be headlined by Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch; the former flyweight women's champion Shevchenko lost her title to Grasso at UFC 285.

Cortez will make a comeback to the Octagon for the first time since 2022. She was booked to fight Amanda Ribas in December last year but pulled out of the bout owing to health issues. Her opponent, Jasmine Jasudavicius, would enter the fight riding high on a two-fight win streak, which she earned over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision.

