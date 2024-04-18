Tracy Cortez reacts to Joe Rogan's presence in Alex Pereira's post-fight squad photos

The ESPN MMA account pointed out an unexpected consistency in Alex Pereira's UFC run that gained the attention and approval of several fans, including women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez.

As the social media account would point out in a collaboration post with Glover Teixeira, "Poatan" was consistently joined in his post-fight octagon celebration pictures by the coaches in his corner and UFC analyst Joe Rogan. The photographic proof was found in six of Pereira's eight UFC appearances to date, all from pay-per-view events.

The only photos Rogan did not appear in were from Pereira's lone fight in the UFC APEX and his UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya.

Several fans and fighters reacted to the post, with most finding the commentator's routine presence in the team photographs humorous. Cortez gave her thoughts on the pictures in the comments on Instagram.

Cortez used the laughing emoji to convey her liking of Rogan's support for Pereira.

Tracy Cortez's reaction to Joe Rogan and Alex Pereira [via @espnmma on Instagram]

Since Pereira became a prominent figure in MMA, Rogan's affinity for the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Famer has been evident through his comments on the UFC broadcasts and The Joe Rogan Experience. Pereira has taken notice of this fact, thanking Rogan for the support in the Octagon after his middleweight title victory over Adesanya at UFC 281.

Rogan is often seen offering Pereira high praise during the Brazilian's fights, particularly for his leg kick attacks.

Tracy Cortez announces her nephew's involvement in a "hit 'n run" in Phoenix

Tracy Cortez has not fought since her impressive victory at Noche UFC in September 2023 but has been active on social media in strong defense of her nephew, who is reportedly in critical condition as the victim of a hit and run.

The flyweight quote tweeted a post on April 12 from FOX News' Phoenix affiliate, claiming the perpetrator wasn't "getting away with this."

Cortez wrote:

"To the mt** f**** that did a hir n' run on my little nephew just know you ain't getting away with this!!"

Cortez has since followed up her message by posting a GoFundMe link for her family in an attempt to raise funds to aid the medical costs. Her nephew was identified by the local news sites as a 13-year-old who was riding his bicycle and hit by a pickup truck.

The GoFundMe account has raised over $8,000 as of April 18, over halfway to their $15,000 goal.

Since April 15, Cortez has not provided an update on her nephew's health with her last tweet confirming that he was still in the hospital in critical condition.

