Tracy Cortez shares honest thoughts on what her game plan would be in hypothetical fight against Ronda Rousey

Tracy Cortez recently weighed in on what she believes the correct strategy would be in a hypothetical fight against Ronda Rousey. Cortez highlighted an area that she could expose and used a past fight as an example.

Rousey was a trailblazer for the female competitors in the UFC and she generated plenty of mainstream attention during the peak of her career. The former women's bantamweight champion was a dominant force in the promotion, but retired in favor of a transition to WWE after back-to-back KO/TKO losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes respectively.

During her latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Cortez opened up about a hypothetical bout against Rousey and what her path to victory would be. The No.10-ranked flyweight highlighted 'Rowdy's striking as being the weakest area of her skill set and mentioned that she would have to adopt a similar approach as Holm did when she pulled off her upset win. She said:

"I don't think [Rousey] had the best striking. I would probably do what Holly Holm did... [Holm] nailed it. It was just like, she kept her distance. She did what she did."

Check out Tracy Cortez's comments regarding Ronda Rousey below:

Tracy Cortez points out difference between MMA gyms in Brazil and United States

Tracy Cortez also disclosed a key difference between the way MMA gyms are operated in Brazil compared to the United States.

In the aforementioned episode, Cortez mentioned that the gym she trained at in Brazil was much more structured and strict about attending training sessions:

"Everyone holds each other accountable. Every single person, which is pretty dope cause her at my gym [in the United States], it's just like, if we show up, we show up. If we don't, fu*k it. They're not on top of us like that. But when I'm out there [in Brazil] for a month or two and they're reaching out to me, they'll be like, 'Why didn't you come in today? We know you're here. Where you at?'"

Check out Tracy Cortez's comments below:

