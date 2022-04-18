Train with the champs: Superbon and Alexander Volkanovski to host seminars from the same space

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and ONE Kickboxing titleholder Superbon will be teaching seminars in Thailand this weekend in the same space.

For any aspiring fighters near Phuket, the seminars off the opportunity for them to learn from these two top fighters. In a tweet, Asian MMA reporter John Hyon Ko shared news of the event, named 'Bangtao Bash'.

"This is going to be MAD! Seminar with Superbon on Friday and then Alex Volkanovski and his head coach Joe Lopez on Saturday..."

One seminar will feature ONE featherweight kickboxing champ Superbon as an instructor. The Thai-born fighter recently defended his title and avenged a loss to Marat Grigorian. Prior to that, he recorded an incredible headkick knockout against all-time great kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will also be featured as an instructor at the Thailand-held seminar. Volkanovski has some of the best names in featherweight history on his record, including José Aldo, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. He most recently added a TKO victory over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung to this impressive resume.

There is a world of knowledge to be gained from these two top fighters when they teach at Bangtao Bash. Both champions are in their prime and ready to share their tricks of the trade. The cost of both seminars is 2,000 Baht, which is about £45 or $60.

Both Alexander Volkanovski and Superbon open to Conor McGregor match

Conor McGregor may have struggled in recent years, but the Irish-born superstar is never short of potential opponents. Alexander Volkanoski and Superbon have both said they would be interested in a match against McGregor.

Speaking about the former two-division UFC champion in an interview with ESPN MMA following UFC 266, Alexander Volkanovski said:

"Come back down to featherweight! I'd love it. He reckons he's the man of the featherweight division and again I got the strategy. I'm obviously tough and I'm a whole different beast to what he's used to in this division so if he wants to come back down, welcome! I'd love it!"

Similarly, Superbon said that in a purely striking bout between himself and McGregor, the Irishman wouldn't stand a chance. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“I’d like to fight with McGregor because he is famous, but he is not that good. I think I can easily defeat him. Yes, he's good at some level, but not at the top of what he's doing. I think marketing and persona promotion makes everyone overestimate him. He’s overrated. If we fight with striking, not a ground game. I can definitely beat him.”

If Conor McGregor finds himself near Phuket, he could have fights against Alexander Volkanovski and Superbon at the same seminar.

