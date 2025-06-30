"Training for his nightclub fight!" - Fans react as Conor McGregor hits pads on the beach

Conor McGregor remains one of the enigmatic figures in MMA. A recent clip of the Irishman training is making the rounds on social media, drawing the attention of fans on X/Twitter. Unfortunately, there's no tangible news on whether McGregor will ever fight again.

This is one of countless training clips he's released throughout the years, but he hasn't set foot inside the octagon since 2021. In the footage itself, 'The Notorious' can be seen doing padwork on a beach and surrounded by a large group of fans. However, there's no indication of a UFC return.

Check out Conor McGregor hitting the pads below:

The closest McGregor came to returning to fighting was a UFC 303 booking to face Michael Chandler in the main event. However, the bout never came to fruition as McGregor withdrew due to a fractured toe, causing the promotion to replace the headliner with Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight title.

His inactivity and lack of commitment to fighting haven't stopped fans from clamoring for his return, though. One fan expressed a desire for the Irishman to face Jake Paul in a boxing match.

"@jakepaul vs @TheNotoriousMMA would be one for the ages..."

Meanwhile, others clamored to see him fight new lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, of whom 'The Notorious' has spoken ill in the past.

"Ilia vs. Conor @danawhite book it for December"

Some referenced a recent clip in which McGregor allegedly punches a man in an Ibiza nightclub.

"Training for his next nightclub fight!"

Though others dismissed McGregor's training.

"Training for what?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Despite not officially retiring, McGregor has shown no serious intention of fighting again, having focused more on business and politics.

Conor McGregor shares training footage on occasion

The days of Conor McGregor competing at an elite level seem to be over. Nevertheless, the Irishman has made a habit of sharing training footage of himself on social media from time to time, giving the most hopeful fans something to hold on to as they await his return.

Check out another Conor McGregor training footage below:

However, many have since accepted the near-certainty that the ex-UFC double champion is retired, even if not officially.

