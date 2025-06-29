UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Full video highlights

The UFC hosted its seventh pay-per-view card of UFC 317 this past Saturday, featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event. It took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Topuria relinquished his featherweight belt earlier this year and moved up to the 155-pound division, aiming to become a double champion. Prior to that, the Spaniard dethroned 145-pound legend Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, followed by a successful title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308 last year. Notably, both of his victories came via stunning knockouts.

As for Oliveira, following a close loss to top contender Arman Tsarukyan at the historic UFC 300 card, the former champion got back to title contention with an impressive unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309. He went into the title fight confident, expecting to capture the UFC gold for the second time.

Check out Ilia Topuria's octagon entrance below:

Topuria delivered on his promise, knocking out Oliveira with a hard right, followed by a vicious left hook that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas at the 2:27 mark of the opening round. Notably, the Spaniard became the 10th UFC fighter to win championships in two divisions.

Check out Ilia Topuria's knockout win below:

Paddy Pimblett, who was in the audience, entered the cage and engaged in a fiery face-off with the new undisputed lightweight kingpin. Pimblett is now expected to be the first challenger for Topuria's 155-pound crown.

Check out the post below:

